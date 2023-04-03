Vedanta records highest ever refined metal production in FY23 at 1,032kt | File

Vedanta on Monday reported the production release for the fourth quarter and full year through an exchange filing.

Aluminum production

The Alumina production at Lanjigarh refinery was down 9 per cent year-on-year due to planned shutdown and maintenance activities at calciners. This year the company reported the highest ever aluminum production at 2,291 kt, up 1 per cent year-on-year with Jharsuguda ramp up.

Zinc production

Vedanta has hit record mined metal production at 1,062kt, up 4 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher ore production, improved mined metal grades and operational efficiencies. The company reached historic refined metal production at 1,032kt, up 7 per cent year-on-year, resulting from better plant availability and consistent mined metal flow from mines.

It also recorded the highest ever integrated zinc production at 821kt, up 6 per cent year-on-year and refined lead production at 211kt, up 10 per cent year-on-year. Record saleable silver production by Vedanta in the financial year was at 714 tonnes, up 10 per cent year-on-year, in-line with lead metal production.

Zinc International

Total production of Vedanta was at 273 kt and increased by 22 per cent year-on-year primarily with the Gamsberg ramp-up. Gamsberg achieved record annual production of 208 kt, up by 22 per cent year-on-year and BMM production increased by 25 per cent to 65 kt.

Read Also Vedanta hits record quarterly mined metal production at 301 kt

Oil and Gas

The company's average gross operated production across Vedanta's assets was at 142,615 boepd. Production from the Rajasthan block was at 119,888 boepd and from the Offshore assets was at a combined 22,579 boepd. The natural decline has been partially offset by infill wells brought online across all assets.

Iron Ore

The saleable ore production from Karnataka Karnataka was flat year-on-year at 5.4 million tonnes. The Pig Iron production was lower by 12 per cent year-on-year due to shut down in blast furnaces in FY23.

Steel

Vedanta achieved highest ever hot metal production of 1,367 kt, and record total saleable production of 1,288 kt; with debottlenecking carried out in first quarter of FY23 to increase hot metal capacity.

FACOR

Record ore production of 290 kt, up by 16 per cent year-on-year production ramp-up at the Ostapal and Kalarangiatta mines and improved operational efficiency. FerroChrome production in the financial year decreased by 10 per cent year-on-year mainly due to planned maintenance shutdown in the second quarter.

Copper India

Cathode production from the Silvassa was 148 kt, up by 18 per cent year-on-year driven by continuous debottlenecking of plant capacity and improved operational efficiencies.

Read Also L&T Construction secures orders from Vedanta group for its minerals and metals business

Tuticorin Smelting operations have been halted since April 2018. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), through an order dated April 9, 2018, rejected the Consent to Operate (CTO) for the Plant and issued a direction for closure and disconnection of power supply at the plant. In May 2018, the Government of Tamil Nadu issued orders with a direction to permanently seal the existing copper smelter plant at Tuticorin. The matter is currently sub judice before the Hon’ble Supreme Court and the next hearing is yet to be notified.

Power

The company hit a record overall power sales with a 25 per cent year-on-year increase to 14,834 million units driven by improved performance of TSPL and Jharsuguda. While, TSPL Plant availability was at 82 per cent in FY23 as against 76 per cent in FY22.