L&T Construction secures orders from Vedanta group for its minerals and metals business | L&T Construction

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured two orders from the Vedanta Group.

The orders, awarded recently, comprise the following:

Fertiliser plant: Setting up a 5 LTPA Fertiliser Plant for M/s. Hindustan Zinc Limited (a Vedanta Group Subsidiary). This order, bagged on EPC basis, involves setting up of a 1.8 LTPA Phosphoric Acid Plant (PAP) and a 5.1 LTPA Di Ammonia Phosphate Plant (DAP) at Chanderiya, Rajasthan within the premises of the existing main plant.

Expansion of Aluminium Smelter Complex: Expanding the capacity of the Aluminum Smelter Complex at BALCO Korba, Chhattisgarh by 435 KTPA for M/s. Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (a Vedanta Group Subsidiary). The major scope of work involves critical pot shell fabrication, assembly and installation including civil, structural and equipment installation works.

The M&M Business offers complete EPC solutions for the Mining, Minerals & Metals sectors across the globe. The Business undertakes end-to-end engineering, procurement, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, and commissioning of the projects covering the complete spectrum from mineral processing to finished metals. M&M also offers comprehensive product solutions from its factories in Kansbahal & Kanchipuram on an array of customized Mineral Crushing Equipment and Plants for varied applications such as Surface Miners, Material Handling & High-Speed Railway Equipment, and other custom-made critical equipment & complex assemblies catering to core industrial sectors including Mining, Steel, Ports, Fertilizers, Cement and Chemical Plants.

The M&M Business continues to maintain its leadership position and endeavors to build customer confidence in this sector.