L&T announces allotment of NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore

Through an exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro has announced the allotment of 20,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures, worth Rs 1 lakh each.
The NCDs issued are collectively worth Rs 2,000 crore and will mature on April 28, 2028, till when it will deliver an annual payout with a 7.725 per cent rate of interest.
