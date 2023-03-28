L&T announces allotment of NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore

File/ Representative image

Through an exchange filing, Larsen & Toubro has announced the allotment of 20,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures, worth Rs 1 lakh each.

The NCDs issued are collectively worth Rs 2,000 crore and will mature on April 28, 2028, till when it will deliver an annual payout with a 7.725 per cent rate of interest.