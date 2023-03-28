Bombay Burmah allots NCDs worth Rs 50 crore on private placement

Bombay Burmah to issue NCDs worth Rs 50 cr | Wikipedia

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited on Tuesday approved allotment of 500 fully paid senior secured rated unlisted transferable redeemable non-convertible debentures worth Rs 50 crore for cash on private placement basis, the company announced through an exchange filing. The NCS of face value of Rs 10,00,000 has a record date of April 13.

The early redemption date was set at April 23, with an interest of 9.25 per cent payable quarterly.

Bombay Burmah shares

The shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 786, down by 3.02 per cent.

Read Also Bombay Burmah to issue NCDs worth Rs 50 cr