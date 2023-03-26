Bombay Burmah to issue NCDs worth Rs 50 cr | Wikipedia

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited's Debentures Issue Committee of the Board of Directors approved an issue of 500 fully paid, rated secured, unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)worth Rs ten lakh each on private placement basis, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The committee will hold a meeting on March 28 to consider the allotment of the NCDs worth Rs 50 crore.

The NCDs that were approved will mature on April 23, 2024 with an interest of 9.25 per cent payable quarterly.

Bombay Burmah shares

The shares of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited on Friday closed at Rs 829.05, down by 0.95 per cent.