 DLF announces full redemption of 5,000 NCDs worth ₹500 cr
The Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are of the face value of ₹ 10,00,000 each aggregating to ₹500 cr

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
DLF announces full redemption of 5,000 NCDs worth ₹500 cr | Image: DLF (Representative)

DLF Limited announced that the Company has fully redeemed on 24th March 2023, 5,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Rupee Denominated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of ₹10,00,000 each aggregating to ₹ 500 Crore in accordance with the applicable provision of the Information Memorandum, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 51 and other applicable provision of SEBI LODR.

