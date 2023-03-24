DLF announces full redemption of 5,000 NCDs worth ₹500 cr | Image: DLF (Representative)

DLF Limited announced that the Company has fully redeemed on 24th March 2023, 5,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Rupee Denominated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of ₹10,00,000 each aggregating to ₹ 500 Crore in accordance with the applicable provision of the Information Memorandum, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 & 51 and other applicable provision of SEBI LODR.

Read Also Marico announces allotment of 26,680 equity shares