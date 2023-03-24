Marico announces allotment of 26,680 equity shares | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Allotment of equity shares under the Marico Employee Stock Option Plan, 2016 (“ESOP 2016”)

Marico Limited announced that the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company vide a resolution passed on March 24, 2023, has allotted 26,680 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of the company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder, via an exchange filing.

After the issue, the paid-up share capital of the company went from 1,29,30,57,698 equity shares of Re 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,30,57,698 to 1,29,30,84,378 equity shares of Re 1 each aggregating to Rs. 1,29,30,84,378.

In terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 (“SEBI Regulations”), the details of shares allotted as above are given in Annexures I to V to the filing.

Further, this intimation is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, however, the company clarified that the allotment of shares is not material in nature to the Company.