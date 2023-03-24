 Aditya Birla Capital incorporates wholly owned subsidiary into itself
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Aditya Birla Capital incorporates wholly owned subsidiary into itself | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Capital Limited announced that the 'Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited' has been incorporated as new wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Aditya Birla Capital Limited with effect from 23 March 2023, via an exchange filing.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

