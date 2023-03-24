Aditya Birla Capital incorporates wholly owned subsidiary into itself | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Capital Limited announced that the 'Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited' has been incorporated as new wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Aditya Birla Capital Limited with effect from 23 March 2023, via an exchange filing.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015.

Read Also Edelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares