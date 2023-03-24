 Edelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEdelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares

Edelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares

The issue is in accordance with the provisions of Edelweiss Employees Stock Incentive Plan, 2011 and Edelweiss Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2019

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Edelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares | Image: Edelweiss (Representative)

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited announced that the the Share Allotment Committee at its meeting held on March 23, 2023 had allotted 1,74,061 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each, via an exchange filing.

The issue is in accordance with the provisions of Edelweiss Employees Stock Incentive Plan, 2011 and Edelweiss Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2019.

Read Also
HDFC announces allotment of 17,60,595 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Edelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares

Edelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Lubiprostone Capsules

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Lubiprostone Capsules

Aakash, BYJU deny merger plans with rival EdTech Unacademy

Aakash, BYJU deny merger plans with rival EdTech Unacademy

50% startups in UP are headed by women: Report

50% startups in UP are headed by women: Report

HDFC announces allotment of 17,60,595 equity shares

HDFC announces allotment of 17,60,595 equity shares