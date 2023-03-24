Edelweiss announces allotment of 1,74,061 equity shares

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited announced that the the Share Allotment Committee at its meeting held on March 23, 2023 had allotted 1,74,061 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each, via an exchange filing.
The issue is in accordance with the provisions of Edelweiss Employees Stock Incentive Plan, 2011 and Edelweiss Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2019.
