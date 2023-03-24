HDFC announces allotment of 17,60,595 equity shares | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC) announced that the Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today i.e., March 24, 2023, approved allotment of 17,60,595 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the corporation, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under distinctive numbers 1832795394 to 1834555988 (both numbers inclusive) pursuant to exercise of stock options.

The disclosure is in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the corporation is Rs. 366,91,11,976 consisting of 183,45,55,988 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

The Meeting of the Allotment Committee commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 12:45 p.m.