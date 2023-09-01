Vedanta Ran Covert Lobbying Campaign To Weaken Environmental Laws: OCCRP |

Mining and oil giant Vedanta ran a covert lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the pandemic, OCCRP alleged in a new report.

The not-for-profit organisation said the Indian government approved the changes without public consultation and implemented them using "illegal methods".

Vedanta spokesperson did not immediately offer any comments.

"In one case, Vedanta led a push to ensure mining companies could produce up to 50 per cent more without new environmental approvals," it said.

Vedanta's oil business, Cairn India, also successfully lobbied to have public hearings scrapped for exploratory drilling in oil blocks it won in government auctions. Since then, six of Cairn's controversial oil projects in Rajasthan have been approved despite local opposition, it claimed.

Read Also What is OCCRP That Accused Adani Group Of Stock Manipulation?

OCCRP against Adani

This comes just a day after the organisation revealed that partners of promoter family invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Adani group stocks through Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds. In its report it cited review of files from multiple tax heavens and internal Adani Group emails to back its claim.

The group claimed that it has found at least two cases where the 'mysterious' investor bought the conglomerate's stocks through different offshore structures.

Read Also Adani Group Shares Fall Around 3 Percent After OCCRP Report

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)