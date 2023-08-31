What is OCCRP That Accused Adani Group Of Stock Manipulation? |

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project or OCCRP on Thursday revealed that partners of promoter family invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Adani group stocks through Mauritius-based 'opaque' investment funds. In its report it cited review of files from multiple tax heavens and internal Adani Group emails to back its claim.

The group claimed that it has found at least two cases where the 'mysterious' investor bought the conglomerate's stocks through different offshore structures.

Earlier this month PTI had reported that OCCRP is planning to publish fresh allegations against a top Indian corporate.

But what is OCCRP?

OCCRP calls itself an investigation reporting platform that was formed by 24 nonprofit investigative centres that are spread across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa. The organisation was founded in 2006 by Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu and is funded by George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers fund.

OCCRP is an international investigative journalism organisation that majorly focuses on exposing and fighting organised crime and other illicit activities including corruption across the world. The organisation conducts in-depth investigation into complex issues like bribery, environmental crimes, money laundering, human trafficking, fraud and some other crimes that directly impact societies and on a larger scale economies.

Investigative Journalism

As the organisation is focused on investigative journalism it is naturally a platform that brings together researchers, investigators, investigative journalists and many media outlets. This collaboration helps in information sharing, scouting resources and the expertise in uncovering and reporting on global criminal networks.

In addition to using many investigative methods the organisation also uses data-driven techniques and technologies to uncover patterns and connections to expose corrupt organisations and organised crimes.

“As investigative journalists, we expose crime and corruption at the highest levels. Using these revelations, advocates can press for policy reform and package information for law enforcement, which has the authority to act on evidence and deliver justice. Policymakers can point to investigative findings to pass legislation and advance reforms. Citizens who read our work get the information they need to act and organise on their own behalf,” OCCRP adds.

Projects

The organisation first came together in 2005 even before the formation of OCCRP to investigate massive power outages in Bosnia, Romania, Albania and Bulgaria. The group exposed shadowy businessmen in the Balkans who got some questionable deals which on one hand resulted in huge profits for the power traders and on the other caused very high jumps in electricity rates impacting the citizens.

OCCRP has also played a very pivotal role in the Panama Papers project which revealed close associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin received funds from offshore firms. These include Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Similar to this the organisation has uncovered organised crime's influence on football clubs, security industry and casinos.