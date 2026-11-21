Profit | Representational Image

Mumbai: Valecha Engineering Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹271.98 crore for the second quarter of FY27, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹37.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the company's return to profitability was largely supported by exceptional gains rather than an improvement in its core business operations. The engineering company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, revealed declining income and rising expenditure despite the substantial profit.

Revenue Declines Despite Profit Surge

Valecha Engineering's consolidated total income declined to ₹9.05 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with ₹16.78 crore in Q2 FY26. This represents a year-on-year decline of approximately 46.07%, highlighting continued pressure on the company's income generation.

Meanwhile, total expenses increased to ₹60.55 crore from ₹54.07 crore in the corresponding period last year, registering a rise of nearly 12%. The widening gap between income and expenses indicates that the company's underlying operations remained under financial pressure.

Exceptional Gains Drive Earnings

The biggest contributor to Valecha Engineering's Q2 FY27 profit was an exceptional net gain of ₹323.48 crore. According to the company's financial results, these gains primarily arose from the loss of control over two subsidiaries and one step-down subsidiary following stake divestments.

Without these exceptional items, the company would have reported a loss before tax of approximately ₹51.50 crore, based on the disclosed figures. This distinction is important because exceptional gains may not reflect recurring earnings from regular business activities.

Earnings Per Share Turn Positive

Valecha Engineering's basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) improved significantly to ₹120.72 during the September quarter. In comparison, the company had reported a loss per share of ₹16.55 in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

While the headline profit reflects a substantial financial turnaround, the decline in total income and increase in operating costs remain key factors for investors assessing the company's future performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed financial results and is for informational purposes only, not investment advice or recommendations.

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