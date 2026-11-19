Central Cyber Police are investigating the alleged unauthorised access to a Lower Parel software firm's AWS account that resulted in an unusually high AI services bill of over Rs 3.15 crore | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: A Mumbai-based software company has allegedly suffered a financial loss of over ₹3.15 crore after unidentified persons gained unauthorised access to its Artificial Intelligence (AI) services hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and used expensive AI models for data computation, resulting in an unusually high bill.

AWS Bill Shoots Up To ₹3.15 Crore

The case has been registered at the Central Cyber Police Station following a complaint filed by the 28-year-old director of Inxchange Private Limited, a software development company based in Lower Parel.

According to the FIR, the company, which was established in 2022, uses Amazon Web Services, a US-based cloud service provider, for hosting and AI services through Amazon Bedrock. The company regularly uses the Claude Haiku AI model for data computation and generally incurs a monthly bill of approximately ₹1 lakh.

However, on November 13, 2026, when the complainant checked the company's AWS portal, he was shocked to discover that the bill for November had surged to USD 322,131.23, equivalent to approximately ₹3.15 crore.

The company's senior management executive immediately raised a support request with AWS seeking an explanation for the unusually high charges.

In response, AWS informed the company that an unidentified third party had gained access to its AI services and advised it to change its password as a security precaution. The company subsequently changed its password.

Suspicious Activity Traced To Multiple IP Addresses

On November 14, the company examined the portal logs and discovered suspicious activity dating back to November 3. A detailed analysis of the logs revealed multiple attempts to access the company's AWS account from several unidentified IP addresses between November 3 and November 13.

The investigation also revealed that instead of the company's regularly used Claude Haiku model, the expensive Sonnet and Opus AI models had allegedly been used extensively for data computation, significantly increasing the billing amount.

According to the preliminary log analysis report prepared by the company's senior management executive, one suspicious IP address recorded 3,371 requests involving AI model calls between November 3 and November 11.

Several other IP addresses were found attempting to access account details, check permissions, identify available AI models and explore other AWS services, including server infrastructure, API Gateway, email services and cloud functions. Some of these attempts were reportedly blocked by AWS.

Cyber Police Register Case

The complaint lists 11 suspicious IP addresses allegedly involved in the activity between November 3 and November 14. The complainant has alleged that unidentified persons illegally accessed the company's AWS account and misused its Amazon Bedrock service, resulting in unauthorised usage worth USD 322,131.23 (approximately ₹3,15,68,860.54) and causing substantial financial damage to the company.

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The Central Cyber Police have registered a case and are investigating the alleged unauthorised access, misuse of cloud-based AI services and the persons operating the suspicious IP addresses.

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