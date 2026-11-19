MP Telecom Manufacturing Meet: 25 Companies Receive LoIs For ₹ 3,600 Crore Investment, 15,000 Jobs |

Investment In Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh hosted the Telecom Manufacturing Zone Investor Meet on Thursday afternoon. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia. The meet aimed to attract investment and strengthen the state's telecom and electronics manufacturing sectors.

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav distributed Letters of Intent (LoIs) to 25 companies, which have proposed investments of more than ₹ 3,600 crore and are expected to generate over 15,000 jobs.

CM Highlights Industrial Initiatives

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Madhya Pradesh means Mega Profit and More Profit.” He highlighted initiatives to promote investment and ease of doing business in Madhya Pradesh. The government has scrapped more than 925 outdated rules that created hurdles for businesses, he said. He said a 2,000 MW hydro storage project had been initiated in Mandsaur to support new energy sources.

He added that the government was offering land leases at ₹1 per square metre and an electricity subsidy of ₹ 2 per unit to industries. Meetings are held every 15 days to review proposals and make changes to support industrial development, he said.

भोपाल आगमन पर मध्य प्रदेश के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी से सौजन्य भेंट की। ग्वालियर में स्थापित हो रहे एशिया के पहले Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) को नई गति देने के उद्देश्य से आयोजित Telecom Manufacturing Zone Investors Meet 2026 के संदर्भ में विभिन्न विषयों पर सार्थक चर्चा हुई। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 19, 2026

Scindia Calls For Shift From Service Nation To Product Nation

Scindia said the expansion of 4G and 5G internet and broadband services had improved connectivity across India. He said the country rolled out 5G services within 21 months, and praised the efforts. The next milestone, however, is to move from being a service nation to a product nation. He stressed the need to strengthen telecom equipment manufacturing and domestic production.

Second Phase Of Gwalior Zone Proposed

The government has proposed the second phase of the Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone, spread over around 450 acres.

The project has received ₹ 493 crore in financial assistance from the Central Government. Another ₹ 300 crore has been proposed for testing and certification facilities.

Companies that received letter of Intents include VVDN Technologies, Dixon Technologies, Tejas Networks, Samruddhi Automations, Brandworks Technologies, Sirma SGS Technology, Optimus Electronics and Intellicom Communication.

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