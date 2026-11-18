Bhopal Shopkeeper Allegedly Slaps Minor 12 Times, Threatens Him With Knife Over Theft Suspicion; Police Take Cognisance | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shop owner of a shop brutally assaulted a boy on suspicion of theft under Shahjahanabad police station limits. Some footage of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident.

It is alleged that the shop owner identified as Mubeen locked up and brutally assaulted the child on suspicion of stealing a weighing machine a few days back.

Two videos of the incident surfaced on Wednesday. One video shows the suspect striking the boy with a knife while another video shows him slapping the child 12 times.

The footage shows the shop's shutter being pulled down before the boy is assaulted and threatened. Those present at the spot heard the shopkeeper accusing the child of stealing the weighing machine and selling stolen goods from other places.

There are also allegations that the child was held captive for two days without food or water. Some claims suggest that he was locked inside the shop overnight. The suspect allegedly used a knife to intimidate him during the assault.

Shahjahanabad police station incharge UPS Chouhan said no complaint was received. However, after the videos surfaced on social media, police took cognisance and started investigation.

Police have identified the person involved in assault and are trying to contact the boy's family. Further action will be taken after collecting details of incident and recording family's statement, he added.

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