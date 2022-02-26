Vadilal Enterprises launches Now For Ever, first cafe in Ahmedabad

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. has announced it has launched its first cafe in Ahmedabad named, 'Now For Ever' representing the fusion food, desserts and an ambience to cater to millennials and Gen-Z and nurture their passion for scrumptious food.

Vadilal Enterprises also plans to expand it to key cities such as New Delhi, Surat, Jaipur by the end of the year. Vadilal Enterprises plans to have one ‘Vadilal Now For Ever’ in every major city that it operates in across the country.

What it offers?

It has over 60+ dishes on offer; every dish is made from all Vadilal products and ingredients, which are exported to countries like the USA, Singapore, UAE, Australia and many more.

Along with Vadilal’s popular ice creams, the dessert cafe also offers a new menu of trendy and Instagram-worthy desserts and fusion food dishes.

Aakanksha Gandhi, Brand Director, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd., said “Having a Vadilal ice cream gives a joy of being lost in the moment and wishing that moment to linger on. This is how we conceptualised Vadilal Now For Ever. We have over 150 flavours available in more than 300 formats. We wanted to use the same products that you get at any Vadilal store but with a never-before-seen twist to give you an unforgettable experience!”

Founded in 1907, Vadilal Group holds several first to its credit. It pioneered the launch of ice cream dollies, cones and sundaes, and it was initially the first brand to get a fully automated candy manufacturing line in India. Its Pundhra facility is the largest fully automated plant in the country.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:47 PM IST