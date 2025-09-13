 Uttar Pradesh Vows To Shield Industries From US Tariff Impact with Robust Support Measures
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with officials of the industries department, representatives of the Carpet Export Promotion Council, and public representatives at the Carpet Expo Mart here, Sachan said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that suggestions from all industries be compiled to prepare a special package.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Bhadohi: The Uttar Pradesh government will not allow any industry in the state to falter or shut down due to the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US, UP MSME and Textile Minister Rakesh Sachan said on Friday.Apart from the regular assistance being provided to industries, the state government will extend additional support from its own resources, he added.

"The state government and the Centre are both considering special packages. After Bhadohi, Kanpur, and Moradabad, we will also hold a meeting in Noida to address the crisis caused by the US tariffs. Very soon, the state will announce an additional package over and above the Centre's support," the minister noted.

He added that the carpet industry has demanded a 10 per cent special package, and based on the suggestions received on Friday, along with inputs from other affected industries, a definite percentage will soon be finalised.

Sachan said 60 per cent of India's carpet exports go to the US, making this tariff a serious challenge."The government is concerned about the situation and will not allow any industry to shut down due to this crisis," he asserted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

