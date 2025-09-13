 Prime Minister Modi Will Inaugurate 4th Edition Of World Food India 2025, On September 25 At Bharat Mandapam
Building on the remarkable success of its earlier editions, the fourth edition of World Food India will serve as a premier international platform, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and other stakeholders to connect, collaborate and explore opportunities in India’s fast-growing food processing ecosystem.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th edition of the global mega food event, World Food India (WFI) 2025, on September 25 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, World Food India 2025 will be held from September 25-28. This flagship global event aims to position India as the ‘Food Hub of the World’ by fostering collaboration, innovation, and investments across the food processing value chain.

article-image

A large number of domestic and international exhibitors are expected to participate, making it one of the most comprehensive showcases of the global food ecosystem, the statement said.This year, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia have been designated as Partner Countries, while Japan, the UAE, Vietnam, and Russia will participate as Focus Countries.

Their participation is expected to further deepen bilateral ties, enhance knowledge exchange and create new opportunities for trade and investment in the food processing sector.The event will feature a series of high-level knowledge sessions and panel discussions with global thought leaders, policymakers and industry experts.

Sectoral exhibitions highlighting the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions in food processing, packaging, machinery, cold chain and allied industries, B2B and B2G networking opportunities designed to forge strategic partnerships and collaborations. Culinary experiences and chef competitions will be showcasing India’s rich food diversity and global trends in healthy, sustainable and futuristic foods.

Two prestigious international events-- the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit by FSSAI, which will provide a unique platform for global regulators to discuss harmonisation of food safety standards and strengthen regulatory cooperation and the 24th India International Seafood Show (IISS) by Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) focusing on India’s growing seafood export potential and global market linkages, are being held as parallel events as part of World Food India, the statement added.

