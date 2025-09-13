 Delhi's Wholesale Markets Trapped On The Route To Nepal Due To Ongoing Unrest
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: A large quantity of goods from Delhi's wholesale markets, including Old Delhi and Sadar Bazar, is currently stuck on the way to Nepal due to the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.Paramjit Singh Pamma, president of the Sadar Bazar Bari Market Trades Association, said, "Sadar Bazar is one of the largest wholesale markets in Delhi, which is known for exporting a wide range of products to several countries, including Nepal."Utensils, crockery, jewellery, toys, stationery items, tailoring materials, garments, footwear, and other household and gift items are sent in bulk to Nepal."

Many traders have already invested in consignments that are either stuck in transit or have reached Nepal but cannot be sold due to the unstable situation there, Pamma said, adding that some orders are ready in Delhi but pending dispatch.

Pamma added that the disruption is causing financial strain to the traders, which is likely to affect trade between India and Nepal if the situation persists.Echoing similar concern, Rajiv Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Market Traders Association, said, "Many Nepali tourists used to visit our shops, whose numbers have dropped in the past 10 days."

"The unrest in Nepal is clearly affecting our client base. Many Nepali tourists came to our shops to buy souvenirs, clothes, trinkets, jewellery and other items. But this clientele has reduced sharply now," he added.At least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the recent 'Gen Z' protest that erupted across Nepal against corruption and a ban on social media sites, police said in Kathmandu on Friday.

As many as 19 people, mostly students, were killed when police opened fire at the Parliament building in Kathmandu when the protesters under the banner of Gen Z launched their agitation on Monday.Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday, shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation over the deaths during Monday's protest.

The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.The violence continued even after Oli's resignation, with protesters setting fire to the Parliament, the President's office, the prime minister's residence, government buildings, party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

