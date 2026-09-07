US Opens Doors To Indian Space Startups, Sergio Gor Says American Investors Are Watching As Space Partnership Deepens

US Opens Doors To Indian Space Startups |

New Delhi: The United States is opening its market to Indian space startups, with American investors closely watching the sector as Washington and New Delhi deepen cooperation in space exploration and the Moon programme, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2026, Gor said the growing US-India space partnership could create new opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, investors and technology companies.

US Market Open to Indian Space Startups

Addressing Indian space entrepreneurs, Gor said the American market was open to them and that US investors were tracking developments in India's rapidly growing private space ecosystem.

He said NASA has officially invited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to participate in the US Moon base programme.

“We are going back to the Moon and we want India by our side on the lunar surface,” Gor said.

The remarks signal growing opportunities for Indian space technology companies as the two countries expand cooperation beyond government-led missions.

From Cooperation to ‘Co-Creation’

Gor said the US-India space partnership was undergoing a significant transformation through the ninth US-India Civil Space Joint Working Group.

The relationship, he said, was moving beyond traditional cooperation towards “co-creation”, including co-designing instruments, co-funding startups and jointly working on future space exploration projects.

Gor also highlighted the growing economic importance of the global space industry, saying space technology now supports navigation, communications, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

According to him, space is no longer merely about national prestige but has become an important engine of the 21st-century global economy.

Wider US-India Economic Push

Gor's comments come as the two countries seek to strengthen their broader economic relationship.

Earlier, he pitched greater opportunities for American businesses in India after discussions with Amazon executives.

He also highlighted South India's role in driving innovation, attracting investment and strengthening critical supply chains, underscoring the expanding technology and commercial partnership between India and the United States.