NASA Invites ISRO To Join Artemis Moon Base Programme As India Advances Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Mission

NASA’s invitation for ISRO to join the Artemis Moon Base programme coincides with India’s progress on the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission and expanding space cooperation with the United States | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 11, 2026: India and the US have taken another step towards deeper cooperation in space, with NASA inviting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to join its Moon Base programme.

The development comes as the two countries seek to expand their partnership under the Artemis Accords, covering civil space exploration and human spaceflight.

The move could prove significant for India's growing space ambitions, bringing ISRO closer to international efforts focused on lunar exploration and future missions to Mars. The two space agencies have also agreed to advance discussions on sharing open scientific data under the Artemis Accords.

NASA has formally invited ISRO to participate in its ambitious Moon Base programme under the Artemis Accords, marking a major milestone in India–US space cooperation.



Extended during the 9th India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group meeting in Bengaluru, the initiative aims to… pic.twitter.com/0tN8eOLCSr — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 11, 2026

NASA-ISRO Partnership Gets Lunar Push

According to a statement released by the US Embassy on Tuesday, NASA and ISRO agreed to take forward discussions on cooperation in open scientific data sharing under the Accords. The initiative is aimed at strengthening cooperation in the civil exploration and use of outer space.

NASA is constructing a lunar South Pole base as part of its plans to secure US space leadership, advance scientific research, encourage commercial and international innovation and lay the groundwork for future Mars missions.

India joined the Artemis Accords on June 21, 2023, becoming its 27th member. Its participation in the Moon Base programme would deepen the strategic space partnership between India and the US and give the country's space programme a bigger role in international lunar exploration.

Bengaluru Talks Deepen Space Ties

Building on the partnership, the ninth India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG) meeting was held at ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru on August 5-6. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in civil and commercial space activities as well as human spaceflight technologies.

The discussions show that India-US space cooperation is moving beyond broad agreements towards specific areas of collaboration. With lunar exploration and human spaceflight gaining greater importance, the partnership could become an important part of both countries' long-term space plans, TNIE reports.

Gaganyaan Clears Key Tests

The development comes as India makes progress on its first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh informed Parliament that the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) has completed the development and ground testing of all propulsion stages and structures.

Singh told the Rajya Sabha that Gaganyaan had achieved major milestones in the development and validation of critical human-rating systems. The progress is crucial as India prepares for a series of uncrewed missions before attempting its maiden human orbital mission.

Vyommitra Mission Targeted For 2026

The first uncrewed experimental Gaganyaan mission, carrying the Vyommitra half-humanoid, is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. The mission will validate technologies being developed for the first time under the programme.

It will be followed by two additional uncrewed missions in the configuration planned for the first crewed flight. These missions are targeted by 2027 and will precede India's maiden human orbital mission.

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Taken together, the expanding NASA-ISRO partnership and progress on Gaganyaan underline an important phase for India's space programme. While the Moon Base cooperation strengthens India's role in international lunar exploration, Gaganyaan is advancing the country's independent human spaceflight ambitions.

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