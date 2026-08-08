ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 93 Scientist/Engineer Posts At isro.gov.in; Check Eligibility & Selection Process

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026:The online application procedure for the 93 Scientist and Engineer (SC) positions in various technical disciplines has begun at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) is in charge of the hiring process. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at isro.gov.in, the official ISRO website. August 17, 2026, is the deadline for submitting the application.

Based on their current Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 or GATE 2026 results, candidates would be selected for an interview.

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The 93 Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ vacancies are available across different engineering disciplines and ISRO centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Sriharikota, Mahendragiri, Hassan and Valiamala.

Electronics: 35 vacancies

Mechanical: 26 vacancies

Computer Science: 13 vacancies

Civil: 10 vacancies

Electrical: 4 vacancies

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning: 2 vacancies

Architecture: 2 vacancies

Civil (PRL – Autonomous Body): 1 vacancy

Total: 93 vacancies

Note: The vacancy figures above are discipline-wise; the source information does not map each individual discipline to a specific centre.

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the required engineering qualification in the relevant discipline.

Applicants must have a valid GATE 2025 or GATE 2026 score in the discipline for which they are applying.

Candidates must enter their correct GATE score in the application form.

The GATE score submitted by candidates will be verified by ISRO.

Providing incorrect or false information may lead to action against the candidate.

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Applications can be submitted only through the online recruitment portal available on the official ISRO website.

Step 2: Registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal can also apply.

Step 3: Complete the online application form by entering all the required personal, educational and GATE details carefully.

Step 4: After successful registration, a registration number will be generated. Candidates should save this number for all future correspondence.

Step 5: Applicants must provide a valid and active email address while filling out the application form, as important updates will be sent through email.

Step 6: Before final submission, verify all the details entered, as incorrect information may lead to rejection of the application.

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Travel reimbursement

Candidates shortlisted for the interview would be eligible for reimbursement of second-class sleeper train fare by the quickest route to the interview venue, as per ISRO recruitment regulations.

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Shortlisting for interview: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE score in a 1:7 ratio.

Basis of shortlisting: ISRO will consider the GATE score, not the GATE rank or raw marks.

Interview: Shortlisted candidates will be assessed on:

Technical knowledge

Subject knowledge

Communication skills

Presentation skills

Understanding of concepts

Academic performance

Final selection for Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science:

GATE score: 50%

Interview: 50%

Minimum qualifying score: Candidates in the unreserved category must secure an overall minimum of 60%.

Reserved categories: Relaxation in qualifying requirements will be applicable as per the prescribed rules.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.