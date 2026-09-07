Indian Space-Tech Startup Pixxel Raises $100 Million In Record Funding Round

Awais Ahmed (L), founder and CEO, Pixxel and Kshitij Khandelwal co-founder and CTO, Pixxel |

Indian space technology startup Pixxel has secured $100 million in its Series C funding round, making it the largest single funding round raised by an Indian space-tech company.

The investment highlights the growing confidence in India’s private space sector, which has expanded rapidly after the government opened the industry to private participation.

The funding round was led by Singapore-based state investment firm Temasek and UK space technology investor Seraphim.

Existing backers Radical Ventures and growX Ventures also participated, along with new investors 360 ONE Asset and IMM Investment. With this latest capital infusion, Pixxel’s total funding has increased to $195 million.

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Pixxel expands satellite and data intelligence capabilities

Founded by Awais Ahmed, Pixxel initially focused on developing hyperspectral imaging satellites capable of capturing detailed information from across the electromagnetic spectrum.

The technology enables deeper analysis of Earth’s surface compared with traditional satellite imagery.

Over time, the company has expanded its focus beyond satellites to build a broader space-data ecosystem combining hardware, software and analytics.

Its business now revolves around three major components: the Honeybee satellite constellation, high-resolution optical imaging satellites and Aurora, its Earth intelligence platform.

Pixxel aims to create an integrated system that helps governments, industries and institutions convert satellite data into actionable insights. The company’s focus is not limited to collecting images but also includes processing and analysing information to support decision-making.

Fresh funding to boost satellite infrastructure

The newly raised capital will be used to strengthen Pixxel’s satellite infrastructure, expand sensing capabilities and accelerate development of its Earth intelligence platform.

A key priority will be scaling the Honeybee constellation and advancing its optical imaging satellites. The company also plans to enhance Aurora by combining information from multiple satellite sources to deliver more comprehensive insights.

Pixxel is among a new generation of Indian space startups seeking to build commercial capabilities in satellite technology, Earth observation and space-based analytics.