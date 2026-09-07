US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets Amazon Executives To Boost Business Opportunities And Strengthen India-US Economic Partnership | X / @USAmbIndia

New Delhi: United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor engaged in a productive dialogue with representatives from multinational technology conglomerate Amazon on Monday, with both sides exchanging views on the corporate entity's operational presence in India and deepening bilateral economic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

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"American innovation is a powerful force around the world. Good discussion with Amazon executives on their India footprint, expanding opportunities for US business, and strengthening the US-India economic ties," he stated via a social media post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the American diplomat drew attention to the expanding scope of bilateral relations, pointing out that both nations cooperate across multiple domains, including commerce, defence, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and space exploration. This statement was made while commemorating 250 years of American independence during a public function held in Bengaluru.

Addressing the audience, Gor noted that the milestone offered a chance to look back at the nation's past, but emphasised that his primary mission in India is centred around delivering practical outcomes and enhancing bilateral ties.

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"250 years, that's worth celebrating. But President Trump didn't send me to India to look back. He sent me here to get things done and look forward. And that's what we're focused on: real results for real people back home in the United States and here in India," Gor stated.

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of locating spheres where mutual collaboration yields advantages for both countries, remarking that the strategic partnership progresses through concrete actions.

"Every week, we look to identify examples of win-win situations for both of our nations," the US envoy added.

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