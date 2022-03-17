US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates for first time since 2018: Report

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year in a pivot from battling the coronavirus pandemic to countering the economic risks posed by excessive inflation and the war in Ukraine, Reuters said.

The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee kicked off the move to tighten monetary policy with a quarter-percentage-point increase in the target federal funds rate, lifting that key benchmark from the current near-zero level in a step that will ripple through a variety of other rates charged to consumers and businesses, Reuters said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:38 AM IST