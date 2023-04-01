US FDA conducts GMP inspection at Piramal Pharma's Digwal facility | Image: Piramal Pharma (Representative)

The US FDA's Good Manufacturing Practices Inspection of Piramal Pharma Limited's Digwal facility was completed successfully, the company said through an exchange filing. The inspection that was held from March 27 to March 31 was completed successfully with Zero Form -483 observations.

The company in an exchange filing said, "The company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance."

Piramal Pharma shares

The shares of Piramal Pharma on Friday closed at Rs 68.75, up by 2.54 per cent.