Upskilling platform Cusmat raises $100K pre-Series A funding from We Founder Circle, others

We Founder Circle (WFC) – a startup investment platform, in continuation to its mission to fund early-stage startups, has invested in pre-Series A round raised by Cusmat. The 100K round is led by We Founder Circle along with other esteemed investors participation including Venture Catalyst, Better Inc., and Map My India.

Cusmat is an immersive skilling and training (skilling, up-skilling, re-skilling) platform for industries moving metrics across productivity, safety and customer satisfaction.

Founded by Abhinav Ayan and Anirban Jyoti Chakravorty, the brand enables organizations to onboard, assess, train, upskill, plan learning tracks for the employees to maximize retention rates, and on the Job Performance by using its AR/VR, Cloud-based Learning Management system.

Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder and CEO, We Founder Circle said, “Given the fact that in the post pandemic era, around 18 million Indians might need to switch occupations by 2030, the market holds a huge scope. And Cusmat comes with a wide portfolio of use cases from manufacturing to healthcare, supply chain to education, and more.”

There is a huge scope in the field of upskilling and reskilling in India. The prominent need for jobs has made it one of the hottest markets. And the scope has only widened after the pandemic as around 18 million Indians might need to switch occupations by 2030, as stated in recent reports.

Abhinav Ayan, Co-Founder and CEO Cusmat, said, "We have focussed on finding the right product market fit over the last 10 months through our Seed round. Going forward the focus is on scaling by pursuing high growth opportunities identified with strong metrics of improvement that we have been able to establish for our customers. Through our XR Industrial Learning Platform we have a chance to impact the Indian Industrial Productivity Index by unlocking the Human Capability of the 1.2 Mn people joining the industrial workforce across mining, infra, logistics, manufacturing, pharma amongst others.”

The brand is planning to utilise the fresh funds to scale enterprise sales team, developing product training content, and developing industry driven features for the platform. So far, it has raised $650K in total including the current round.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:22 AM IST