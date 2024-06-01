UPI Without Internet; Send Money From Phone: Know How

UPI transactions without internet |

Everybody has experienced the situation where they are in dire need of making a payment, but their internet connection decides to go down.

Indian consumers are becoming more and more reliant on online transactions due to the increasing use of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and even a small inconvenience can cause us to face horrid situations in emergencies.

Although you do require an active internet connection to conduct UPI transactions, there is an offline option that enables UPI payments without any kind of internet connection. You can easily start transactions by using your mobile device to dial the official USSD code.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched this service to guarantee that customers can access banking services even in the absence of internet connectivity.

The *99# service makes it easier to send and receive money between banks, check account balances, and set or modify UPI PINs, among other banking functions.

This comprehensive guide explains how to use the USSD code *99# to make UPI payments in the event that your internet connection is lost.

How do you use UPI for offline money transfers?

The process of transferring money offline with UPI is simple. To finish your transaction without an internet connection.

Dial *99# using the registered phone number that is connected to your bank account. There will be a menu with the available banking services.

Simply type "1" and press "Send" to send money.

Choose the preferred method of sending money, such as a saved beneficiary, UPI ID, mobile number, or another option. After entering the matching number, click send.

Should you opt for a mobile number transfer, simply input the recipient's phone number associated with their UPI account and hit Send.

After entering the desired transfer amount, click Send. If desired, add a note with the payment. Put in your UPI PIN to finish the purchase.

Your UPI transaction will be successfully completed offline.

