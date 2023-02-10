UP GIS 2023: 'Air India SATS-Zurich Airport to build integrated multimodal cargo hub at Jewar,' says Tata Group Chairman

'Air India SATS-Zurich Airport to build integrated multimodal cargo hub at Jewar,' says Tata Group Chairman |

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, announced on Friday at the UP Global Investor Summit 2023, that Air India SATS will set up an integrated multimodal cargo hub at the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Zurich Airport.

In his address at the UP Global Investors Summit, he said Air India has plans to connect every part of UP to the rest of India and potentially to important destinations of the world.

"I am happy to say that we are going to build an integrated multimodal air cargo through Air India SATS with our partner Zurich Airport in the new Jewar airport," Chandrasekaran said.

Air India SATS is the ground handling services arm of Air India.

Talking about the group's hotel business, Chandrasekaran said that it "sees tremendous opportunities in the state because of the tourism that's going to come, both religious tourism as well as wildlife and other aspects that attract tourists."

Tata Group's history with UP

He said the Tata Group already has a significant presence in UP through its steel, automotive, retail, financial, and power firms, along with TCS.

The Tata Group has had a long presence in the state across sectors, with 18 companies and 50,000 people, said Chandrasekaran.

"We are on a huge expansion across all our companies in the state... We are already having huge investments in Noida, both from a TCS point of view and also from an Air India point of view," he said without detailing the investments there.

Uttar Pradesh development

Chandrasekaran also said UP is "absolutely well placed" to become a "trillion-dollar economy" when India will be worth USD 5 trillion and again become a USD 2 trillion economy by the time India reaches USD 10 trillion".

Chandrasekaran said, "With a focus on infrastructure development, UP has a fantastic opportunity to increase its share in manufacturing in semi-conductors, pharma, and more. This will happen in the coming decade."

He highlighted sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism that have huge potential to contribute to the state's growth.

