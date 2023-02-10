Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit in Lucknow today

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit on Friday | Image credit: UPSIDA (Representative)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investor Summit of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Friday morning.

Besides UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defense Minister Rajnath, top corporates including Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra K. Chandrasekhar would address in the inaugural session of three-day long GIS. The summit will conclude with the address of President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday evening.

Amit Shah to address special session

On the second day of GIS, Home Minister Amit Shah would address a special session on MSEM and co-operatives.

In the three days of GIS, 34 sessions would be organized on various issues related to the industry, finance, MSME, co-operatives and other sector which will be attended by entrepreneurs, experts and officials of the union as well as state government. Union cabinet ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, Rao Indrajit Singh, Ashwani Vaishnav, G Kishan Reddy, Smriti Irani, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Manshukh Mandavia, Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Purushottam Rupala and Anupriya Patel will attended different sessions related to their respective departments.

The delegates from 16 partner countries of GIS including Netherland, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Italy, U.K., and Mauritius have started arriving Lucknow on Thursday. Representatives from global corporate giants Google, Apple, Rolls Royce, Suzuki, Walmart, Amazon, Pfizer, Merck and Phillips would attend GIS with an intention to invest in UP.

According to the officials of industrial development department, 304 overseas companies might sign MoU for setting up their projects in UP during the GIS. These include 53 companies for USA, 16 from UAE, 13 each from France and South Africa, 15 of Germany, Belgium 10, 15 from Australia and 14 of Israel.

