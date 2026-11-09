Uno Minda Bets On Two Decades Of Industry Expertise For Its Marketing Leadership, Kartikeya Joshi Rises To CMO After A Key Role In Corporate Strategy

Kartikeya Joshi |

Mumbai: Automotive components manufacturer Uno Minda has elevated Kartikeya Joshi to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), marking a significant leadership transition within the company. Joshi previously served as President and Head of Corporate Planning and Group Strategy at Uno Minda, where his responsibilities centred on strategic planning and business development.

Leadership Elevation

The promotion places Joshi in a senior marketing leadership position after his tenure overseeing corporate planning and group strategy. His appointment marks a transition from a strategy-focused role to broader marketing responsibilities within the automotive components business. The development reflects an internal leadership change at Uno Minda, with an experienced executive taking charge of the marketing function.

Industry Experience

Joshi brings more than two decades of professional experience spanning the automotive and health-tech industries. His career includes assignments across established multinational companies and businesses operating in technology-driven sectors. This background provides experience across different corporate environments, business functions and industry segments.

Previous Roles

Before his association with Uno Minda, Joshi held professional positions at Curo Healthcare, Bosch Chassis Systems Controls India, Philips and Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions. His career trajectory includes exposure to automotive technologies, healthcare-related businesses and corporate operations. The experience across multiple organisations forms an important part of his professional background as he assumes the CMO position.

Strategic Transition

Joshi's earlier responsibilities in corporate planning and group strategy provide relevant experience for his new marketing leadership role. The transition brings together his understanding of business strategy and his experience across automotive and technology-oriented organisations.

Future Responsibilities

As Chief Marketing Officer, Joshi will take on responsibility for Uno Minda's marketing leadership function. The company has not disclosed specific marketing initiatives, organisational changes or business targets associated with his promotion.

Further details regarding his priorities and the company's marketing direction are awaited. The elevation represents another professional milestone in Joshi's career, following more than 20 years of experience across the automotive and health-tech sectors.

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