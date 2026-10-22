CIE Automotive India Reports Strong Q2, Consolidated Net Profit Climbs To ₹243.69 Crore

CIE Automotive India |

Mumbai: CIE Automotive India on Thursday announced its consolidated net profit increased to ₹243.69 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, up from ₹213.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,633.18 crore, an 11 per cent rise from ₹2,371.84 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance Overview

Total consolidated income for the September quarter reached ₹2,677.08 crore, compared with ₹2,391.02 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated total expenses for the period were ₹2,356.16 crore, up from ₹2,108.80 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for continuing operations stood at ₹6.40 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, against ₹5.62 in the prior year's comparable quarter. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹6.40 from ₹5.62.

Nine-Month Performance

For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, CIE Automotive India posted a consolidated net profit of ₹728.67 crore. This compares with ₹623.87 crore in the same nine-month period last year. Revenue from operations for the nine months was ₹7,865.68 crore, an increase from ₹7,013.48 crore.

Discontinued Operations

The company reported a profit after tax from discontinued operations of ₹1.03 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This figure was ₹0.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Upcoming Merger

CIE Automotive India has filed a scheme of amalgamation with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, CIE Aluminium Casting India Limited, with itself. The proposed amalgamation awaits approvals from the NCLT and other regulatory authorities.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors had recommended a final dividend of ₹7.00 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. This dividend was paid during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.