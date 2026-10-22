India Copper Demand Rises 12% To 2,100 KT In FY26 As Infrastructure, Automotive & Construction Sectors Drive Growth |

New Delhi: India's copper demand grew 12 per cent to 2,100 kilotonnes (KT) in FY'26, compared to the previous fiscal year, driven by strong demand from infrastructure, automotive and construction sectors, the International Copper Association India said on Thursday.

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In FY25, the country's copper demand stood at 1,878 KT.

"India's copper demand grew 12 per cent year-on-year in FY2026 to 2,100 kilotonnes, significantly outpacing the country's 7.7 per cent GDP growth during the period. The increase marks an acceleration from the 9.3 per cent growth recorded in FY2025," according to the data released by the International Copper Association India (ICA India).

The expansion was led by infrastructure, automotive, and building and construction sectors.

Copper remained central to these sectors through its use in wires and cables, transformers, motors, automotive harnesses, and other products used in electrical and industrial sectors, it said.

Infrastructure was the largest driver of incremental demand in FY2026. The sector, which accounts for 22 per cent of the country's total copper demand, grew 29 per cent year-on-year.

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The automotive sector also rebounded after subdued growth in FY2025. Copper demand from the sector rose 14 per cent, supported by higher sales of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and tractors.

Building and construction, which contributes about one-fourth of the country's copper demand, grew nine per cent year-on-year.

Demand for building wire, power cables, construction hardware, and household accessories was supported by premium housing projects, commercial real estate activity, and continued urbanisation.

Data centres installations are still in a nascent stage and contributed less than one per cent to total demand.

"India's economic activity momentum is reflected in the rising demand for copper. Favourable policies promoting investments in infrastructure, industrialisation and clean energy transition will continue to drive copper demand," Mayur Karmarkar, Managing Director, International Copper Association India, said.

The International Copper Association India is a member of the Copper Alliance and the Indian arm of the International Copper Association Ltd, a leading not-for-profit organisation set up in 1959 for promoting copper worldwide.

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