Uno Minda Lines Up ₹1,415 Crore Expansion, Hosur And Kharkhoda Capacity Set To Rise

Mumbai: Uno Minda has announced four strategic expansion and consolidation projects involving a combined proposed investment of about Rs 1,415 crore, aimed at meeting rising demand from leading vehicle manufacturers and widening its production footprint.

The automotive components maker said the programme spans two-wheeler alloy wheels, aluminium casting, moulding, and interior and exterior parts and sealing systems. However, its exchange filing provided detailed capital outlay and timelines only for the Hosur and Kharkhoda projects.

Hosur Capacity More Than Doubles

The company will invest an additional Rs 510 crore in a greenfield aluminium casting facility at Thally Road, Hosur, after its existing unit reached practical expansion limits.

Peak casting capacity at Hosur will rise from about 13,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes. The project will be developed in phases over three years, with the first phase scheduled to begin production by the fourth quarter of FY28.

Existing Hosur operations are expected to be consolidated and shifted to the new plant by the first quarter of FY29. Its product portfolio will cover structural and general applications, including electric-vehicle and powertrain components, alongside around one million high-pressure die-cast two-wheeler alloy wheels.

The plant will employ a lean layout intended to improve material movement and productivity. Uno Minda said strong demand from manufacturers, particularly in southern India, underpinned the investment.

North India Footprint Strengthened

Separately, the board approved a Rs 155-crore expansion and relocation programme for two-wheeler alloy wheels at Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The project will expand capacity by 3.3 million units and include the transfer of two million units of existing capacity from Supa, Maharashtra. Implementation will be phased over two years, with initial production targeted for the fourth quarter of FY28.

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Uno Minda said the move would align output with shifting customer demand and strengthen geographical diversification in northern India. The group operates 78 manufacturing facilities across India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Germany, Spain and Mexico, supported by 37 research and engineering centres.

Further project specifics were not separately disclosed.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Uno Minda’s exchange filing. Investors should independently assess risks before making any financial investment decisions.