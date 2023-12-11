 Uno Minda Allots 34,882 Equity Shares Under ESOP
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Uno Minda Allots 34,882 Equity Shares Under ESOP | Image: Uno Minda (Representative)

Uno Minda Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Company has approved the allotment of 34,882 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each, pursuant to the exercise of options by the grantees under Uno Minda Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019 by way of resolution by circulation, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Further, this intimation is in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBl(LODR) Regulations, 2015, however, we wish to clarify that the aforesaid allotment of shares is not material in nature to the Company, said in the regulatory filing.

The Company is in the process of applying for the listing of these aforesaid shares with the stock exchanges i.e. NSE and BSE.

Uno Minda Limited shares

The Uno Minda shares on monday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 646, down by 1.31 percent.

Follow us on

