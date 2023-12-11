 UTI AMC Allots 17,158 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
UTI AMC Allots 17,158 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: UTI Mutual Fund (Representative)

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) on Monday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of UTI Asset Management Company Limited has approved the allotment of 17,158 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by the eligible employees under ‘UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2007’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Post the allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,27,02,27,680 (12,70,22,768 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,27,03,99,260 (12,70,39,926 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

The new equity shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares.

UTI Asset Management Company Limited shares

The shares of UTI Asset Management Company Limited on Monday at 12:03 pm IST were at Rs 831, up by 0.10 percent.

