Coforge Launches 'Quasar Responsible AI' To Ensure Ethical And Fair AI Practices

Coforge Launches AI Solution 'Quasar Responsible AI' To Ensure Ethical And Fair AI Practices | File photo

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, has introduced the Quasar Responsible AI solution. As businesses progressively integrate AI, the notion of Responsible AI has become a crucial concern to guarantee that AI applications uphold ethical principles, fairness, security, and conformity with applicable regulations and standards.

Coforge Quasar Responsible AI is a comprehensive solution that guarantees the utilization of AI adheres to ethical standards, fairness, transparency, and regulatory compliance. It tackles biases in datasets and models, identifies potential risks and compliance issues, and provides tools to govern, mitigate, and remediate these challenges.

By fostering trust among AI stakeholders, this solution ensures that AI augments human capabilities without compromising rights or impacting societal inequities.

Sudarshan Seshadri, SVP, Data & AI Business Unit, Coforge, highlighted that "Coforge is already empowering leading Fortune 1000 companies with personalized AI solutions through Coforge Quasar Cognitive AI, covering areas such as Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Speech-to-Text/Text-to-Speech, and Knowledge Graphs. Recently, Coforge introduced Quasar Generative AI, enabling enterprises to create and deploy their own applications powered by Generative AI on a large scale. With the introduction of Coforge Quasar Responsible AI, our portfolio now encompasses three facets of AI: Cognitive AI, Generative AI, and Responsible AI, effectively meeting the diverse business requirements of our customers."

This comprehensive solution encompasses five distinctive offerings tailored to address the multifaceted challenges of Responsible AI implementation:

1. Fairness AI ensures equity by incorporating powerful bias detection and mitigation features.

2. Explainable AI takes a comprehensive approach to transparency through exploratory data analysis and performance assessment.

3. Compliance AI provides a suite of services for thorough risk analysis, third-party AI risk management, regulatory risk mitigation, and multi-stakeholder reporting.

4. Trust AI establishes a secure and reliable environment by implementing data obfuscation, toxicity analysis, prompt optimization, and robust LLM governance.

5. Governance AI integrates features such as drift detection, adversarial detection, outlier and data integrity analysis, coupled with comprehensive monitoring

