Uno Minda's Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹315.51 Crore, Revenue Hits ₹5,556.85 Crore

Image: Uno Minda (Representative)

Mumbai: Uno Minda Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹315.51 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking an increase from ₹309.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹5,556.85 crore. This is a rise compared to ₹4,489.09 crore reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

The total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹5,563.16 crore, up from ₹4,501.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated expenses also increased to ₹5,207.86 crore, from ₹4,149.27 crore previously.

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Earnings Per Share

The consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹5.12. This compares to ₹5.06 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Subsidiary Liquidation

The Board of Directors granted in-principle approval for the voluntary liquidation of Uno Minda Mobility Solutions Private Limited. The wholly-owned subsidiary currently has no operations.

Equity Share Allotment

During the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the company allotted 45,390 equity shares. These shares were issued upon the exercise of stock options by ESOP holders under the UNOMINDA Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.