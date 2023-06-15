UNO Minda Appoints Dr Krishana Khandelwal As Additional Director Of The Company | Image: Uno Minda (Representative)

Uno Minda limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Krishana Kumar Khandelwal as an Additional Director in the Category of Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a term of two years with effect from June 15 to June 14,2025, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Dr. Khandelwal began his career as an Assistant Professor in two Universities consecutively before joining IAS. He joined Indian Administrative Service in the Year 1985 and was allocated to Haryana cadre where he started his career as SDM Firozpur Jhirka, erstwhile subdivision of district Gurgaon, after completing his training in August 1987.

Thereafter, he worked in several administrative positions such as Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurgaon, Chief Executive Officer Mewat Development Agency, Additional Director Industries and Chairman Single Window Agency, Administrator Haryana Urban Development Authority Gurgaon and Administrator Haryana Urban Development Authority, Panchkula.

In addition, he has also worked as Chief Administrator of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula and Shri Sheetla Mata Shrine Board, Gurgaon. He has been Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad and Chandigarh. While working as District Magistrate, District Collector and Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh, he also headed 28 departments in Union Territory Chandigarh, such as Estate Officer Chandigarh, Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Director Food Supplies, Inspector General Prisons, Inspector General Forests, Director Sports, Chairman Pollution Control Committee, Secretary Marketing Board, Labour Commissioner, Director Agriculture, Registrar Cooperative Societies etc.

Dr. Khandelwal has also served as Director Tourism, Haryana, Managing Director Haryana Tourism Corporation, Director Power Reforms Haryana, Director Renewal Energy Sources Haryana, Director Haryana Renewal Energy Development Agency, Director Information Technology Haryana, Managing Director Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON), Director Rural Development, Director General School Education, Higher Education Commissioner, Labour Commissioner Haryana, Director Information and Public Relations Haryana.

Dr. Khandelwal also enriched his experience as a Principal Secretary/ Additional Chief Secretary m Information and Public Relations Department, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Medical Education Department, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Environment Department, School Education Department, etc. He has also held the position of Chairman Haryana State Pollution Control Board. He was made in charge of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Haryana State and appointed as Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Executive.

UNO Minda Ltd Shares

The shares of UNO Minda on Thursday at 3:18 pm IST were at Rs 578, up by 2.40 percent.