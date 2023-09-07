United Breweries Appoints Vivek Gupta As Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer |

United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company, has appointed Vivek Gupta as Managing Director and CEO effective 25 September 2023, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

He will be holding office as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a period of 5 years with effect from September 25, 2023 extendable thereafter subject to approval of the Shareholders at the General Meeting.

About Vivek Gupta

Vivek, with a professional tenure spanning over two decades, has held key leadership positions and played pivotal roles in driving business growth at Procter & Gamble (P&G). His last position with P&G was as Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand. He joins UBL from one of India’s fastest-growing unicorn, Udaan.com. As Chief Business Officer, he helped build India’s most significant and disruptive e-B2B business.

Along with the UBL leadership team, Vivek will be responsible for driving sustainable growth for the company. He will lead the premiumization of UBL’s portfolio, including strengthening the iconicity of Kingfisher.

“We are thrilled to have Vivek lead UBL at such a critical time. We recognize his resilience in building businesses and brands at a fast pace and in a complex environment. He brings solid global experience deeply rooted in India and has had substantial success in commercial and complex companies in traditional and digital environments," said Jacco van der Linden, Regional President APAC of HEINEKEN, and Member of the UBL Board.

United Breweries Limited shares

The shares of United Breweries Limited on Thursday at 1:15 pm IST were at Rs 1,654.85, up by 4.63 percent.