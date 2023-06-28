United Breweries Launches Kingfisher's First-Ever Online Merchandise Store, KF.LIFE in Bangalore | KF. Life

Kingfisher on Wednesday announced the grand opening of its first-ever online merchandise store, KF.LIFE, through an exchange filing. This exciting collaboration with Bengaluru based The Fantam, brings exclusive Kingfisher merchandise to fans nationwide, offering an array of stylish bar accessories, captivating board games, beautiful wall décor signages, and trendy apparels.

With the changing aspirations of the youth and their increased disposable income, the modern Indian seeks to explore and experiment, aspiring to live a better life. Kingfisher recognises this trend and is poised to tap into the desire for exploration and experimentation, providing an associated lifestyle that fosters brand love.

"Kingfisher is one of the most iconic brands of India and we are launching an exclusive brand store for our fans. They can buy Kingfisher branded merchandise from KF.LIFE, a collection that has been made keeping in mind the exploratory mindset of our new age audience. Our collaboration with The Fantam allows us to deliver desirable and high-quality products that stays true to the iconicity of Kingfisher”, stated Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer.

The online merchandise store offers fans an exclusive avenue to connect with the brand, enabling them to wear their love for Kingfisher with pride. From trendy apparel to captivating board games and stylish bar accessories, each item has been meticulously designed in-house, tailored to suit the vibrant lifestyle of young Indians.

The Kingfisher branded merchandise will be available at KF.LIFE. Whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, enhance your gaming nights, spruce up your living space, or elevate your home bar experience, KF.LIFE by Kingfisher has you covered.