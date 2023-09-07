Anupam Rasayan Appoints Gopal Agarwal As CEO | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan on Thursday appointed Gopal Agarwal as the chief executive officer and designated him as key managerial personnel, the company announced through an exchange filing. Agarwal is set to take over as the CEO of the company from September 11, 2023.

Gopal Agarwal

Gopal Agrawal is a qualified Chartered Accountant with nearly 22 years of experience successfully spearheading over 200+ transactions across sectors and geographies globally involving Private Equity raise and M & A of several billion USD with domestic and international clients. He has worked extensively on M&A, partnering with investment bankers across Japan, Europe, UK and US and is a highly regarded banker in the India-Japan corridor. His core specialisation among others has been around Industrial and manufacturing in general.

Gopal Agrawal was Managing Director and Head of the Investment Banking business at Edelweiss. Differentiated by deep domain expertise, innovative structuring solutions and expertise across sectors and geographies. He was responsible for devising and executing the growth strategies, capitalization and restructuring for Indian corporates and MNCs globally and was a member of the core Management Committee of the Edelweiss Group. Before joining Edelweiss, Agrawal was a Partner at Singhi Advisors. Prior to that, he has worked with Ernst & Young and Mahajan & Aibara.

In his initial part of the career, he has worked on the Management Consulting side which included work on Supply chain management, operational excellence, cost optimization, manpower rationalisation and performance improvement for clients like Unilever, Pfizer, BASF and Raymond group.