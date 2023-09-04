Anupam Rasayan Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP | Image: Anupam Rasayan (Representative)

Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has approved the issue and allotment of 66,385 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under Anupam – Employees Stock Option Plan 2020 of the Company pursuant to exercise of Options by the eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The equity shares so allotted under the Scheme shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects including dividend.

Read Also Anupam Rasayan Announces Purchase Of 10,000 Equity Shares Of AFPL

Through the regulatory filings, the Company said it has obtained the necessary in-principle approvals from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited in respect of total 13,12,795 equity shares (which forms the ESOP scheme size) which shall be issued by the Company from time to time on vesting and exercise of the same under the ESOP Scheme 2020.

Post allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the Company shall stand increased from Rs 1,07,53,88,640 comprising of 10,75,38,864 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up to Rs 1,07,60,52,490 comprising of 10,76,05,249 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up.

Anupam Rasayan India Limited shares

The shares of Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Monday at 1:37 pm IST were at Rs 1,006, up by 0.085 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)