Anupam Rasayan Total Revenue Jumps 19% YoY At ₹3,988 Million

Anupam Rasayan India Limited, one of India’s leading custom synthesis and specialty chemical players, has announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 through an exchange filing.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for Quarter ended June 30, 2023:

▪ Total Revenue at ₹3,988 million in Q1FY24 as compared to ₹3,343 million in Q1FY23 – growth of 19% Y-o-Y.

▪ EBITDA (incl. other revenue) at ₹1,138 million in Q1FY24 as compared to ₹892 million in Q1FY23 – growth of 28% Y-o-Y.

▪ Profit After Tax at ₹523 million in Q1FY24 as compared to ₹420 million in Q1FY23 - growth of 25% Y-o-Y.

Speaking on the performance, Mr Anand Desai, Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan commented, “I am delighted at the consistent growth momentum of the Company against a challenging industry backdrop. Our consolidated revenue witnessed robust 19% Y-o-Y growth at Rs 3,988 Mn. While the falling prices of commodity agrochemicals are putting pressure on margins for the industry, our customised products and robust business model helped us deliver strong EBITDA margins of 29% in Q1 FY24.

Projects in Quarter

During the quarter, Anupam Rasayan signed an MoU with 3xper Innoventure Ltd., for the supply of targeted and identified new-age pharma molecules using continuous process. The Company has also signed Letters of Intent (LOIs) worth Rs 40,660 Mn with Japanese and American MNCs for niche life sciences and specialty chemical molecules. These LOIs reinforce the growing confidence of global MNCs in our technical capabilities and think of us as the trusted partner of choice for high-end customised molecules. These LOIs improve our revenue visibility in the coming years. Our order book remains strong despite a challenging external environment, giving us the confidence to deliver robust growth in FY24 while maintaining margins.”