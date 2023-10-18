Union Cabinet Approves 4% Hike In Dearness Allowance | Filed Picture

The Union cabinet is learnt to have cleared the proposal of 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and the dearness relief of the central government employees and pensioners, in what may come as a Diwali gift for them. This takes the DA to 46 per cent from the earlier 42 per cent.

The increase in the DA will take effect from July 1, 2023.

The last hike in DA was effected in March 2023. The cabinet is also learnt to have cleared the proposal of hiking the minimum support price (MSP) for six Rabi crops, including wheat and Red Lentil (Masur) by up to 7 per cent, sources informed further IANS.

