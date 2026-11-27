FM Nirmala Sitharaman | PTI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has brought young Indians into the Union Budget 2027-28 consultation process for the first time, seeking their perspectives on employment generation, emerging technologies, skill development and entrepreneurship.

The dedicated pre-Budget consultation with Gen-Z representatives on Thursday marked an expansion of the government's participatory approach to shaping India's economic priorities.

Employment Takes Centre Stage

Job creation emerged as a major priority during the two-hour interactive session. Participants recommended higher investments in training infrastructure and skill development programmes to prepare young professionals for technology-driven changes in the employment landscape.

They also called for greater alignment between academic curricula and industry requirements, alongside improvements to the PM Internship Scheme to enhance its effectiveness and appeal. Women accounted for nearly 50% of participants, which included students, professionals and representatives from leading research institutions.

AI And Innovation

Stakeholders recommended developing sector-specific artificial intelligence models compatible with locally available hardware to strengthen India's technological competitiveness.

Other proposals included promoting domestic manufacturing of biotechnology-based agricultural inputs and biofertilisers, improving cybersecurity awareness among MSMEs and smaller financial institutions, and supporting rural youth in securing productive non-farm employment. These recommendations reflected growing demand for innovation-led economic growth and a future-ready workforce.

Affordable Housing Push

Participants also highlighted the importance of expanding affordable rental housing in urban areas. Accelerated development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities was recommended to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for young Indians transitioning from education to professional careers.

Wider Budget Consultations

The Finance Ministry conducted pre-Budget consultations between November 16 and 26, engaging more than 200 stakeholders across 13 sectors and stakeholder groups. Industry leaders, economists, academics, domain experts and government officials participated in the discussions.

According to the Finance Ministry, the recommendations focused on strengthening manufacturing competitiveness, agricultural productivity, human capital, educational outcomes and social infrastructure.

The inclusion of Gen-Z representatives signals the government's efforts to incorporate younger perspectives into economic policymaking as it prepares the Union Budget 2027-28, with inclusive growth, employment opportunities and technological transformation emerging as important priorities for India's long-term development.

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