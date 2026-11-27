Union Budget | Representational Image

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28, more than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and stakeholder groups participated in pre-Budget consultations with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, proposing measures to accelerate economic growth, generate employment and strengthen India's innovation ecosystem.

According to an official statement, the discussions focused on inclusive development, infrastructure expansion, technological advancement and building a resilient, future-ready economy.

Innovation And Manufacturing Take Centre Stage

Industry representatives recommended strengthening India's manufacturing competitiveness through domestic production of biofertilisers and advanced biotechnology-based agricultural inputs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) emerged as another key priority, with stakeholders advocating the development of sector-specific AI models optimised for locally available hardware to enhance India's technological competitiveness.

Participants also called for greater cybersecurity awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and smaller financial institutions to strengthen digital security.

Employment Generation And Rural Development

Creating sustainable employment opportunities remained a major focus of the pre-Budget discussions.

Stakeholders proposed targeted initiatives to help rural youth and workers transition towards productive non-farm employment and sustainable entrepreneurship.

Recommendations also emphasised improving agricultural productivity, strengthening human capital and expanding skill development programmes to meet evolving industry requirements.

Affordable Housing And Urban Expansion

Housing sector representatives highlighted rental housing as an important avenue for expanding affordable accommodation across urban India.

Participants also suggested accelerating infrastructure and economic development in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to create opportunities for young professionals, entrepreneurs and job seekers.

Education Reforms And Inclusive Growth

Among the education-related proposals was a nationwide reading movement aimed at ensuring every child can read and comprehend a newspaper by the end of Grade 5. The consultations brought together industry leaders, economists, academics, youth representatives and sectoral experts from agriculture, manufacturing, banking, capital markets, healthcare, education, infrastructure and information technology.

Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and senior government officials also attended the meetings. The recommendations highlighted the importance of balancing economic expansion with social development, technological innovation and long-term sustainability ahead of the upcoming Union Budget.

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