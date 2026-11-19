Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the sixth pre-Budget consultation meeting with Information Technology (IT) sector experts and stakeholders on Thursday, November 19, as preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28 gathered momentum.

The meeting in New Delhi focused on gathering industry feedback and identifying priorities that could influence the government's upcoming economic and fiscal policies.

IT Sector In Focus

The consultation brought together senior government officials, including the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, NITI Aayog CEO, representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Chief Economic Adviser.

The discussions formed part of the government's annual Budget preparation exercise, allowing technology industry stakeholders to communicate their expectations, challenges and policy recommendations. The IT sector remains an important contributor to India's services exports, employment generation and digital economy.

Six Rounds Of Consultations

With Thursday's meeting, the Finance Ministry has completed six rounds of pre-Budget discussions involving stakeholders from different sectors. Earlier consultations covered capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, economists and industry representatives.

The fifth meeting focused on capital markets and BFSI stakeholders, while the fourth brought together representatives from MSMEs and India's growing startup ecosystem. Other meetings involved leading economists and industry experts to gather broader perspectives on economic growth.

Budget 2027 Expectations

The pre-Budget consultations help the government assess industry requirements, investment challenges and emerging economic opportunities before finalising its fiscal roadmap.

Inputs collected during these meetings may influence policy decisions concerning business growth, investment, employment and economic development. The government is expected to evaluate suggestions from stakeholders while preparing Budget proposals for the next financial year.

Union Budget 2027 Date

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2027-28 on February 1, 2027.

The Economic Survey 2026-27, outlining India's economic performance, major challenges and growth outlook, is likely to be tabled shortly before the Budget presentation.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!