Union Budget 2026: India To Host Global Big Cat Summit, Bringing Together 95 Nations

New Delhi: India is set to host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit where ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the International Big Cat Alliance was set up last year.
"This year, India is hosting the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation," she said.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
FPJ Shorts
GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 108 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees, Eligibility Criteria Here
Union Budget 2026-27: MSME Support & High-Value Crop Boost
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Ends Budget Speech; No Changes In Tax Slab
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions