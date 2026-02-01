 Union Budget 2026: India To Host Global Big Cat Summit, Bringing Together 95 Nations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Budget 2026: India To Host Global Big Cat Summit, Bringing Together 95 Nations

Union Budget 2026: India To Host Global Big Cat Summit, Bringing Together 95 Nations

India will host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit in 2026, bringing together ministers and heads of government from 95 range countries to discuss collective conservation strategies. Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget presentation, this initiative follows the formation of the International Big Cat Alliance last year.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman |

New Delhi: India is set to host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit where ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the International Big Cat Alliance was set up last year.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure
article-image

"This year, India is hosting the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

FPJ Shorts
GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 108 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees, Eligibility Criteria Here
GMCH Handwara Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 108 Posts Underway; Check Application Fees, Eligibility Criteria Here
Union Budget 2026-27: MSME Support & High-Value Crop Boost
Union Budget 2026-27: MSME Support & High-Value Crop Boost
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Ends Budget Speech; No Changes In Tax Slab
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Ends Budget Speech; No Changes In Tax Slab
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026-27: MSME Support & High-Value Crop Boost
Union Budget 2026-27: MSME Support & High-Value Crop Boost
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Ends Budget Speech; No Changes In Tax Slab
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Ends Budget Speech; No Changes In Tax Slab
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
Union Budget FY27: Tax Relief & Filing Extensions
FM Sitharaman Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme, 1 Lakh Allied Health Professionals...
FM Sitharaman Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme, 1 Lakh Allied Health Professionals...
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...