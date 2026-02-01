Union Budget 2026: India To Host Global Big Cat Summit, Bringing Together 95 Nations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman |

New Delhi: India is set to host the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit where ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the International Big Cat Alliance was set up last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This year, India is hosting the first-ever Global Big Cat Summit, where heads of governments and ministers from 95 range countries will deliberate on collective strategies for conservation," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)